WINDSOR -- The University of Windsor is holding a memorial service on Friday for five members of its student and research community who lost their lives on Ukrainian International Airlines’ Flight PS752.

The university will be holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Alumni Auditorium, located on the second floor of the CAW Student.

Five UWindsor students and researchers lost their lives on the Ukrainian passenger flight that crashed in Iran on Wednesday.

The university says Zahra Naghibi and spouse Mohammad Abaspour Ghadi; Samira Bashiri and spouse Hamidreza Setareh Kokab; and Pedram Jadidi were among 176 people who died.

The memorial service will also be live streamed for those that cannot attend.