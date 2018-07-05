

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





Robert Salvatore Powers is the latest person to throw their hat into the ring to be the next mayor of Chatham-Kent.

The Chatham-Kent resident has worked for the federal and provincial governments in many capacities and holds two master’s degrees from the University of Windsor and University of Michigan-Dearborn. He's currently a slot technician with Gateway Casinos in Dresden.

He says he'd like to bring municipal politics back to the people.

“It is time that the people of my community are empowered and given a voice,” Powers said in a release. “I have a clear vision and direct professional and educational experience to make this happen.”

Powers says Chatham-Kent is becoming a big community and he wants to help it grow even closer.

“It is time to fix the problems of amalgamation. It is time that Council is brought to the people. I propose that we have regular Council sittings across our great community; taking them to Wallaceburg, Ridgetown, Dresden, Tilbury and more,” Powers said. “If it takes folding tables in the back of a pick-up truck I want you to know that I am going to make it happen: I am going to bring your Municipal Government to your front door.”

Earlier this week, current Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope filed his nomination papers for re-election.

Hope was first elected mayor in 2006 and has held the position for three consecutive terms. Prior to that, Hope served as a New Democrat MPP from 1990 to 1995.

“I believe my track record and experience make me an excellent candidate for re-election,” Hope said in a Tweet Tuesday morning.

Also running is Alysson Storey, who is campaigning on her track record as the past Rotary President, a former municipal worker and current advocate for the “build the barrier” campaign, which is advocating the province to install concrete barriers along the median of the 401 through Chatham-Kent.

"The people here are resilient, they are hard-working, they're tough and they know how to get things,” Storey told CTV News in May. “My role as mayor as a leader in this community is to listen to them."

Storey says her experience as an advocate for residents has pushed her to want to give back to the community in a leadership role.

"We need to start planning for our future instead of continuously looking backwards and I think I am a great person to lead that change."

Current councilor Darren Canniff rounds out the four-person field, so far.

"We need the people of Chatham-Kent to share a vision and get excited about that and move forward with it. That's currently not happening so that is the key to me moving forward," Canniff told CTV News.

The one term councillor is active in the community, helping with the upcoming International Plowing Match while also leading different charitable ventures such as Positivity Day.

"We need recreational facilities we need to make sure that facilities are here for kids to attract them," Canniff said.

The municipal election will be on Oct. 22, 2018.