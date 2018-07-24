Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens seeking re-election
Drew Dilkens files his nomination papers seeking re-election in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 10:33AM EDT
Drew Dilkens wants to continue as Windsor’s mayor.
Dilkens announced Tuesday morning that he is seeking re-election and he filed his nomination papers.
The other candidates running for mayor in Windsor are Matt Marchand, Frank Dyck, Tom Hensel and Ernie Lamont.
The municipal election is Oct. 22.