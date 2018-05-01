

CTV Windsor





The municipal elections aren't until the fall, but several Essex County mayors are already divulging their plans.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara confirmed Tuesday they will be seeking re-election.

Leamington Mayor John Paterson says he will be going for the top job again.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo told AM800 last week that he plans on running for a second term.

Pelee Island Mayor Rick Masse tells CTV News he’s undecided.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott says he’s not planning to run and LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya also says he’s retiring.

CTV News has reached out to Essex Mayor Nelson Santos to see what his plans are.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he won’t state his intentions until after the provincial election in June.

Municipal nominations opened Tuesday and voters head to the polls on Oct. 22.