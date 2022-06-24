Map: Windsor road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night

Windsor police is releasing a map of the road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night.

After two years, police say they are looking forward to joining the community to celebrate the return of one of the area's largest and most iconic firework shows!

The Ford International Fireworks show is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9:55 p.m.

“We are anticipating a significant turnout. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or shuttle downtown as there will be a number of road closures,” said a police release.

The Windsor Bicycling Committee is offering free bike parking at Charles Park Square, beginning at 6 p.m.

The City of Windsor will also be offering a free shuttle for the evening. Shuttles leave Devonshire Mall beginning at 6 p.m. from Sydney Avenue. The last shuttle will return to the mall from McDougall by Windsor Arena, immediately following the fireworks until midnight.

Many streets will have restricted access to the downtown area beginning at 6 p.m. Police have released a map to highlight the changes.

If your vehicle is parked in the restricted areas after 6 p.m., you will not be able to exit with your vehicle until such time the streets are reopened, which could be after midnight.

You can find more information about the event on the City of Windsor Website.

Police are asking for the public’s patience and vigilance when traveling downtown. Caregivers are reminded to keep a close eye on children as this event can get very congested with people. Police say it is a good idea to take a picture of your child in the clothes they are wearing that night, in the event, they get separated from you.