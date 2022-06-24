Map: Windsor road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night

Map: Windsor road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night

Map of the road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night on June 27, 2022. (Source: Windsor police) Map of the road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night on June 27, 2022. (Source: Windsor police)

