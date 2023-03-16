Man Tasered after assaulting police officer: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 55-year-old Ridgetown man was Tasered after striking an officer with a tool.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Goodal Drive in Ridgetown on Thursday at 3:33 a.m.

Police were told the man was in the garage, causing a disturbance.

Officers say the man was aggressive with the police and yelled comments to harm the officers while holding a large wrench in one hand and a pry bar in the other. The man allegedly did not comply with demands and ran towards the officers while swinging the items, striking one officer.

Police say the man continued to be assaultive and threatening to police as additional units arrived.

The man was eventually taken into custody and conducted energy weapons were utilized to gain compliance, according to police.

The 55-year-old Ridgetown man was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous, resisting arrest, two counts of uttering threats and three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.