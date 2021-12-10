Man in 50s dies, 98 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

A man in his 50s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 479 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 22 people with COVID in hospital – 13 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and one fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

The case rate in Windsor-Essex is 114 cases per 100,000 population, which is third highest in the province.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,587 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,536 people who have recovered. The health unit says 572 cases are currently active.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 Workplaces

5 Community Outbreaks

7 Schools

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

19 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

43 cases are still under investigation.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED