WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is facing multiple charges after a domestic-related incident where he allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her dog, Chatham-Kent police say.

Officers responded to the incident Monday around 11:30 p.m. in Chatham.

Police learned the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s house and started knocking on the door. The woman refused to allow him in, but he broke the door causing about $1,000 in damage and entered.

Once inside, police say the man cornered the woman in her bedroom and assaulted her. Before he left, he stole her dog and fled.

Police found the man at a local motel where he was arrested a short time later.

The woman’s dog was returned to her.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is facing the charges of break and enter, assault, forcible confinement, theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.