WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with forcible confinement after and argument over a bottle of vodka.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence just outside of Wallaceburg on Tuesday.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a verbal argument over a bottle of vodka escalated into a physical altercation.

The woman allegedly tried to leave the home several times, but the man would not allow her too.

Police say she was finally able to grab her phone and call 911 while running from the home. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with assault and forcible confinement. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police would like to remind everyone that you are not alone during this pandemic. If you are navigating isolation and feeling vulnerable, help is available at https://ckwc.ca/ or 519-354-6360.