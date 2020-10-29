WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 22-year-old man is facing several domestic-related charges, including forcible confinement.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in Tilbury Wednesday night.

Through investigation, police learned that a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and forcible confinement. The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court to provide a DNA sample.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.