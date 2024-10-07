Man charged in two Chatham convenience store robberies

Two robberies took place in Chatham at convenience stores over the weekend, according to Chatham-Kent police.

On Saturday, police responded to both incidents. The first one took place at 7:54 a.m. on Grand Avenue East. The second took place at 2:22 p.m. on Harvey Street.

Police report it was the same suspect in both instances. They said the man entered both stores, allegedly stealing lottery tickets and in once incident, brandished a knife. The K9 unit was deployed.

As officers looked at video surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect. The investigation connected the man to another theft of lottery tickets at a convenience store on St. Clair Street on Oct. 3 and another on Queen Street on Oct. 4.

On Saturday, Chatham-Kent police said the man was approaching a Richmond Street convenience store, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

A 26-year-old Sarnia man is facing multiple charges: Three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of failure to comply with probation, robbery with theft, robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.