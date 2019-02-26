

CTV Windsor





A 33-year-old man faces charges after a shooting in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police released details about the incident after 9 p.m. Tuesday after initially saying they were investigating a “serious incident.”

Police say officers responded to a shooting early Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released, and police are not releasing any more information about those involved.

The intersection of King Street and Albert Street was closed Tuesday morning for the investigation.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt at bradh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 288. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.