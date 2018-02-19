

Reaction continues to come in about hate mail reportedly received at the Windsor Jewish Community Centre.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center in Toronto said it is shocked to hear of the hate mail, which allegedly calls for the expulsion of Jews. It says police are investigating.

“This hate mail is clearly intended to spark fear in the Jewish community by promoting hate and violence in a very disturbing way,” said FSWC President and CEO Avi Benlolo. “Anyone with information is encouraged to call their local police as soon as possible to assist in the investigation.”

As well, B’nail Brith Canada said it strongly condemns the anti-semitic hate mail sent Friday.

“Our community will continue to stand strong against all attempts at intimidation or incitement.”

Last year, hate mail was also sent to synagogues and professional offices across Canada.

Synagogues in Toronto, two in Montreal, one in Hamilton and one in Edmonton were targeted.