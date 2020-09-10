WINDSOR, ONT. -- The deal to keep the Canada-US border closed to non-essential traffic expires in 11 days, but there are differing opinions from border city mayors about how long these restrictions should stay in place.

Border city mayors recently met by online video with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on how to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley believes the border should remain closed until at least next year.

“We need to see what’s happening with COVID, in this province with the schools opening and people being in closer quarters. And we also need to see what’s happening with our American partners,” Bradley tells CTV News.

Windsor Drew Dilkens differs in that he believes another month is likely the best course of action, with a month-to-month assessment of the data and circumstances, instead of an indefinite closure.

Dilkens tells CTV Windsor the majority of border city mayors agree with that approach.

Windsor’s mayor is also making a big push to get a formal process in place for compassionate cases to get across, a plan he says Blair has committed to review.

It’s a message Windsor West MP Brian Masse has been communicating to minister Blair for months. His office has received numerous calls for help in addressing this issue, according to members of his constituency office.

Bradley says the governments should pick the groups they’re willing to allow and determine how they’re “going to do it.”

“It could be property owners. It could be family reconciliation, but just don’t open it back up again,” Bradley says. “That would be extremely dangerous, and even the minister admitted that would probably mean if it backfired we’d have to close it again. And that’s the worst thing you can do, give us freedom and then take it away.”

The call to extend the closure comes amid troubling signs, with Ontario cases trending upward.

Current restrictions are in place until Sept. 21, but the government typically announces any extensions in advance of that date.

With files from CTV London’s Bryan Bicknell.