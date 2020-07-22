WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 32-year-old man from the Republic of Guatemala has been charged after a sexual assault complaint by a woman in Leamington.

OPP responded to a the alleged incident on July 5 at around 3 a.m.

Police say a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger, who subsequently fled on foot.

Through investigation, the Leamington OPP Crime Unit identified and arrested the accused.

Juan Pancacoj Cojti, 32,remains in custody charged with breaking and entering a house , commiting an indictable offence - sexual assault and forcible confinement.

OPP say they want to thank the members of the public who assisted with this investigation by providing information leading to the identification and arrest of the accused.

