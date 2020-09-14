WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 34-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a homeowner during a robbery in Thamesville.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence just outside of Thamesville on Sunday.

Through investigation, police say they learned that two men entered the home, while wearing a disguise, in possession of a firearm and canister of pepper spray.

The homeowner was allegedly assaulted and property in his home was damaged.

Total damage was estimated at $500. Police say the men also left with four watches, valued at $1,200.

The homeowner was treated at the scene for his injuries by paramedics.

Officers say this was not a random act of violence, as all three men are known to each other.

Last night, one of the men was arrested in Wallaceburg. Upon being searched incident to arrest, police say the man was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

The 34-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with break and enter while committing robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, mischief under $5000 and drug possession. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say they are still looking for the second man involved.