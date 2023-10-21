Windsor

    • Man arrested for possession over $5,000

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    At about 9 a.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police located a stolen vehicle behind a Thamesville business on London Road.

    Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chatham on Tuesday.

    After further investigation, police said a 40-year-old male from Moraviantown was arrested and charged with Possession Over $5000 and was released on a future court date.

