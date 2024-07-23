Walkerville Distillery District Night Market returns Friday

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is back for night two on Friday.

Attendees will have the chance to enjoy food and drink, entertainment, and small business vendors under the stars. Every vendor featured will be local.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on 525 Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the ‘Walkerville Distillery District Night Market’ for another season,” said Mike Brkovich, owner of Walkerville Brewery.

“These events have become a staple in our community, offering a vibrant gathering place to support local businesses and enjoy a variety of culinary delights, shopping, and entertainment.”

Attendees enjoying the Walkerville Distillery District Night Market at the Walkerville Brewery in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Matt Shaheen)

This event is the second of the season with the third and final market taking place on Aug. 30.

Participants of the market are also invited to wander around to other local shops and restaurants nearby.

More information on the event can be found on the Walkerville Brewery’s website.