Windsor police have launched a homicide investigation on Moy Avenue.

On Friday around 10:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to a residence located in the 600 block of Moy Avenue for a report of a deceased person.

Attending officers located a deceased woman within the residence.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death were deemed suspicious, the scene was contained, and an investigation was launched.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch attended the residence and continued the investigation.

Officers applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

The scene was processed by members of the Forensic Identification Unit and has since been released.

An autopsy was performed on the woman.

Through investigation, the case was classified as a homicide and an adult male suspect was identified.

On Monday, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Investigators say they are satisfied that the suspect and the victim were known to one another.

Further information is anticipated once formal charges are filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

This is the fourth homicide investigation of 2019.

Alexander Mackenzie, 33, of Windsor, is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old unidentified woman on Mill Street in Windsor.

Two parents – a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man – were charged in early June after the death of their baby. The family lived in a home in the 100 block of McKay Street.

Gerardine Butterfield, 63, was also found dead in her apartment at 591 Wellington Ave. in May. There are no suspects in that investigation.