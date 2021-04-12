WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including forcible confinement and assault following a domestic violence investigation that also resulted in the arrest of his mother.

Chatham-Kent police say the man was arrested after the victim attended police headquarters Sunday around 8:51 a.m. in relation to historical domestic incidents.

Police say through investigation, officers found the mother of the accused had also assaulted the victim.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, four counts of assault, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and assault causing bodily harm.

The man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the 54-year-old co-accused has been charged with two counts of assault. She has been released with a future court date.