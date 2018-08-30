Man accused of smuggling people at Windsor-Detroit rail tunnel
The railway tunnel between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 4:13PM EDT
A Canadian is facing charges of using the rail tunnel between Windsor and Detroit for smuggling.
According to AM800 News, a Mexican worker was taken to the Windsor side of the rail tunnel in March, where he was told by a suspect when to enter the tunnel to avoid the cargo trains.
Four people were arrested in Detroit last month and the told prosecutors they each paid $1,500 to be taken to the tunnel.
Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, 53, a naturalized Canadian resident from Guatemala is charged in U.S. federal court