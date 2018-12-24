

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a vehicle had multiple bullet holes but nobody was injured following a shooting early Saturday.

Police say two males and two females were involved.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place around 4:30 a.m.

Police arrested one suspect and have a warrant for the arrest of two others.

Investigators have released a picture of the fourth unidentified suspect hoping a member of the public can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.