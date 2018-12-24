Police trying to identify fourth person wanted in connection with shooting
Windsor police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Dec. 22, 2018 shooting. (Source: Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 1:20PM EST
Windsor police say a vehicle had multiple bullet holes but nobody was injured following a shooting early Saturday.
Police say two males and two females were involved.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place around 4:30 a.m.
Police arrested one suspect and have a warrant for the arrest of two others.
Investigators have released a picture of the fourth unidentified suspect hoping a member of the public can identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.