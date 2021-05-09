WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cynthia Brown, an Occupational Therapist in the Early Intervention program at the Canadian Mental Health Association in Windsor-Essex (CMHA-WEBC) passed from ovarian cancer on March 21.

As CTV News reported Friday, Dan Brown, Cynthia's son created a few events to honour his mother and her legacy in the community.

'Cynthia's Flowers' one of the fundraisers Brown created to celebrate his mothers life included selling flowers for $10 with all proceeds going towards the CMHA-WECB Griefworks Program.

The flowers and donations have since raised over $5,000 for the program.

"This has been a beautiful symbolic and therapeutic thing for me personally, and the image of hundreds of flower pots across Windsor-Essex in my moms name is so meaningful and special and the fact that it goes towards this cause so, so sweet," said Brown.