WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lowe’s Canada has raised money for six local charities through its ‘Lowe’s Heros’ campaign

Every year, the company hosts fundraisers in each location with the corporation match the donations.

The campaign has now ended and six local organizations will share a total of $47,000.

The Unemployed Help Centre will receive the bulk of donations at more than $27,000, while Habitat for Humanity, Chatham Hope Haven and the Salvation Army will also benefit.