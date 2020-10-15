Advertisement
Lowe’s Heroes campaign raises $47,000 toward local charities
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:20PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lowe’s Canada has raised money for six local charities through its ‘Lowe’s Heros’ campaign
Every year, the company hosts fundraisers in each location with the corporation match the donations.
The campaign has now ended and six local organizations will share a total of $47,000.
The Unemployed Help Centre will receive the bulk of donations at more than $27,000, while Habitat for Humanity, Chatham Hope Haven and the Salvation Army will also benefit.