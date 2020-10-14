WINDSOR, ONT. -- In Honour of The Ones We Love presented an $80,000 cheque to the Community Support Centre on Wednesday.

The money is expected to help with the centre's day program for seniors using specialized equipment.

“The focus of the day program will be to deliver therapeutic programming, clinical services and social activities for seniors and frail elderly who are experiencing symptoms associated with mental illness, moderate dementia and other chronic conditions," said Tracey Bailey, CEO of Community Support Centre.

The donation is part of The Dream Project from construction company BK Cornerstone.

Ben and Brent Kundert who own the company say they chose In Honour as the charity to help distribute the funds for mental health programs for adults.

Some of the proceeds from the sale of a newly built house in September was set aside and is now being distributed to the different organizations.