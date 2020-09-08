WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tuesday morning’s showers and thunderstorm activity has contributed to ongoing localized flooding in Windsor.

The heavy rain and gusty winds are the result of a series of low-pressure systems that have affected the lower Great Lakes over the last two weeks.

Some sewers and drains are now overflowing with water. Low-lying areas have been prone to flooding in the city – including Assumption Cemetery on Wyandotte Street West.

Monday, the city received 32.4 mm of rainfall — close to another 25mm is estimated to have fallen Tuesday. An already saturated ground is leading to significant runoff. The lack of surface absorption of recent rainfall has overwhelmed the sewer infrastructure in some areas.

The city has received more reports Tuesday of flooded basements and pooling water in backyards.

And, it’s not over yet. Wednesday morning could bring another round of showers.

In addition, temperatures are likely to cool off this week, indicative of the final stage of the summer season. In addition, the long-range forecast suggests that the upcoming weekend could be a rather wet affair.