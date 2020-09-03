WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch has been issued for Great Lakes shoreline areas including Erie Shore Drive as well as Lighthouse Cove.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued the watch Thursday calling for a strong wind warning in effect for western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

“Currently, winds across the region are from the south-southwest, ranging in speeds from 20 to 40 km/hr,” a release from LTVCA states. “Through the rest of this afternoon and evening, winds speeds are predicted to remain in this range, perhaps not dropping in speeds until sometime in the overnight period or early tomorrow morning.”

Some forecasts suggest that winds speeds Friday could also range in the 20 to 30 km/hr range throughout the day, according the LTVCA.

There is a risk of flooding in Lake Erie communities and a risk of shoreline damage, erosion and/or flooding all along the Lake Erie shoreline including the high bluffs. The same risks are possible for the Lake St. Clair shoreline.

Due to high lake levels, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas, the release states.

The LTVCA reminds people to take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves which could be tossed onto shore.

Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children and animals should be kept away from the water.

The flood watch is in effect until Saturday.