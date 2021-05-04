WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reporting 1,104 residents in two "hot spot" postal codes lined up Monday morning to get vaccinated.

“We would like to thank those who braved the weather and the lines to be vaccinated,” says WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette. “Everyone who received a vaccine were very appreciative…Our own staff felt it was very rewarding.”

Marentette says 702 vaccines were administered at St. Angela Centre and Hall while 402 were administed at Mackenzie Hall for inidividuals 18 and older living or working in postal codes N9A and N9C.

The WECHU issued a news release around 1 p.m. saying they had reached the end of their vaccine allocation for the clinics. Final results found 80 per cent of those vaccinated were between the ages of 20 and 39 years old.

“The premise of a pop-up clinic really did work in Windsor,” says Marentette Tuesday. ““We would like to offer more pop-up clinics.”

In order for that to happen, WECHU would have to reduce a day at one of their mass vaccination clinics as those same resources were used at the pop-up clinics.