Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the community

Manor Realty’s Keys of Hope Charity raised over $19,000 for local charities in Windsor-Essex. Cheques were presented to recipients in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Manor Realty’s Keys of Hope Charity raised over $19,000 for local charities in Windsor-Essex. Cheques were presented to recipients in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver