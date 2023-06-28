Local pageant queen wants your help securing a place in the Miss Universe Canada Top 20

Rebecca Drouin, who was crowned Miss Windsor this past winter, is looking for some local support as she prepares to compete for the Miss Universe Canada 2023 Crown.

The competition has opened up a fan vote for a “People’s Choice Award”, with followers and fans given the opportunity to vote for their favourite delegate.

The winner will be automatically given a place in the top 20 of the competition later this summer.

Drouin said every vote counts as she strives to “make our city proud this August.”

“The love and support I’ve received throughout this journey has been life changing,” Drouin said. “To receive votes from those within the community would mean so much to me.”

You can vote on the Miss Universe Canada website until August 19.