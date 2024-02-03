Local hunters charged after shooting moose from motorboat

Three men from Chatham-Kent and Essex have been fined thousands of dollars after shooting a moose from a motorboat while on a hunt in northern Ontario in October of 2022.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, on Oct. 14, 2022 conservation officers were conducting a remote moose enforcement flight and were stopped on Lac Seul, in the Kenora, Ont. area, where a successful moose hunting group was contacted.

Through an investigation, it was determined that two men had shot a cow moose from a motorboat.

According to the ministry, at the time the hunters were more than 17 kilometres away from the third member of their group and tag holder, which is contrary to party hunting rules that require them to be within five kilometres of the tag holder.

As a result of the investigation, the following fines and penalties were levied against the three hunters:

A man from Kingville pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting big game and discharging a firearm from a motorboat, and was fined $9,000 In addition, his hunting licence was suspended for one year.

A second man from Essex pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting big game and discharging a firearm from a motorboat, and was fined $8,500

Finally, a third man from Wheatley pleaded guilty to unlawfully invalidating tag with respect to an animal killed by another person and was fined $2,000

The cases for the three hunters was heard remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on Oct. 12, 2023 and Nov. 22, 2023 respectively.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry tips line toll free at 1-877-847-7667, or people can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.