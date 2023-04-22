Local Earth Day celebrations and events

In celebration of Earth Day, Amherstburg hosted two tree-planting activities.

It was the second year for the annual Volunteer Tree Planting event on the grounds south of the Libro Centre. Volunteers planted 100 trees.

During the second activity, the PIROLI Map and Grow Program, residents had the opportunity to choose one of five tree species to plant at home. There were 200 trees in total.

The growth of those 200 trees will be mapped by the University of Windsor’s School of Environment.

“The goal of these tree-planting projects is not only to mitigate climate change directly but to foster a culture of environmental stewardship,” said Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue. “Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, but we can’t do it alone; the enduring challenges of climate change will take every one of us.”

Over in Tecumseh, the Town’s Community & Recreation Services hosted an Earth Day Celebration at Lakewood Park South.

The event featured eco-friendly activities and a special presentation from keynote speaker and bird of prey expert, Phil Roberts, as well as a drum performance from Caldwell First Nation.

In preparation for Earth Day, the Town’s Parks staff and students from Lakeview Montessori planted 100 trees in Lakewood South’s naturalization area.

In Essex, residents competed in the Rotary Club Community Clean-Up competition against the Town of Kingsville. The trash collected from each municipality will be weighed to determine the winner.