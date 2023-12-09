Local charities benefit from Roseland Golf Classic fundraiser

This year’s Roseland Responder Golf Classic benefitted three local charities.

A total of $21,000 in cheques were handed out at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club on Friday.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor Fire Benefit Fund, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics were each given $7,000.

Rose City Ford was the event sponsor, with this year’s edition being the first of four charity gold tournaments called “The Road to 100.”

Roseland Golf will celebrate 100 year in the community in 2026.

“We partnered with three great charities to help support the needs in the community and it's just a wonderful time here, an event at Roseland for us to work together and to help those charities and the people in need," Said Golf Pro Manager David Deluzio.