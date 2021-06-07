Advertisement
Load of rocks spills into road, section of Highway 3 closed
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 5:33PM EDT
A section of Highway 3 was closed after a load of rocks spilled into the street in Essex, Ont. on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Courtesy Essex County OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Highway 3 in Essex was closed Monday after a load of rocks spilled into the road.
Essex County OPP had the area closed between County Road 8 and Victoria Avenue.
Police say the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.
The section of Highway 3 remains closed and police say a “lengthy clean-up” is expected.
Drivers are asked to plan for an alternate route.