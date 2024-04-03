WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Litter cleanup planned along E.C. Row Expressway

    E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)
    Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving on the E.C. Row Expressway while crews clean up litter.

    Starting Saturday, April 6, City of Windsor Parks staff will be cleaning debris along the expressway.

    Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the centre median, roadside shoulders and all on- and off-ramps, with rolling lane closures in effect.

    Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down where workers and traffic protection equipment are present on or near the roadways.

    This work will last for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

