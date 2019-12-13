WINDSOR, ONT. -- Contenders for the next leader of Ontario's Liberals participated in a debate in Windsor Thursday night.

The debate between Steven Del Duca, Michael Coteau, Mitzie Hunter, Alvin Tedjo, Kate Graham and Brenda Hollingsworth was held at the Hellenic Club.

The event offered each candidate an opportunity to outline their vision for the future of Ontario and their plan to get there.

The candidates spoke on many different topics including health care, the economy and climate change.

This was the second debate between the candidates, with four more still to come before a new leader is chosen in March.