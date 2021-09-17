WINDSOR, ONT. -- Liberal leader Justin Trudeau spoke at the University of Windsor during a campaign stop on Friday.

Trudeau addressed supporters at the engineering building.

“Building a better Ontario for everyone means getting the job done on vaccines, helping more Canadians find a home, taking climate action to create new jobs and a cleaner future, and keeping dangerous guns out of our communities,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau was also met by some protesters at the university.