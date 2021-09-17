Advertisement
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes stop in Windsor
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 1:02PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 1:15PM EDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Liberal leader Justin Trudeau spoke at the University of Windsor during a campaign stop on Friday.
Trudeau addressed supporters at the engineering building.
“Building a better Ontario for everyone means getting the job done on vaccines, helping more Canadians find a home, taking climate action to create new jobs and a cleaner future, and keeping dangerous guns out of our communities,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau was also met by some protesters at the university.