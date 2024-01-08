Levin paces IceDogs to 5-2 win over Spitfires

Mike Levin and Owen Flores proved to be too much for the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday.

Levin scored twice while Flores stopped 36 shots to lead the Niagara IceDogs past the Spitfires 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ryan Roobroeck, Zakary Lavoie and Mathieu Paris had the other goals for the IceDogs (10-21-5-1).

Liam Greentree and Josef Eichler scored for the Spitfires (12-21-3-1), while Joey Costanzo made 40 saves.