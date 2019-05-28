

CTV Windsor





It’s considered an icon in the Town of Leamington, but the tomato visitor information booth is now considered unsafe.

The Leamington District Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the municipality says it has closed the booth due to the current state of the structure.

The booth is operated by the chamber.

Officials say before opening the booth for the 2019 season, they discovered the structure had deteriorated into a state of disrepair since it closed last fall.

In fact, officials say it’s so bad that they are concerned for the safety of their volunteer ambassadors.

The tomato visitor information booth will remain closed pending the completion of a condition assessment and the development of an action plan.

The municipality is now looking at how to effectively deliver visitor information services, which may focus on the use of mobile technology to fill the gap for the 2019 season.