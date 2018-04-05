

CTV Windsor





A 17-year-old Leamington driver is facing a stunt driving charge after getting pulled over.

Essex County OPP officers were conducting speed enforcement patrol in Leamington on Thursday.

At about 9:40 a.m., police say a vehicle was stopped on Bevel Line after registering a speed in excess of 90 kilometres per hour over the posted 50 km/hr speed limit.

The youth's driver's licence has been seized and vehicle impounded under the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

He will appear in a Leamington court charged with stunt driving.