Leamington teen charged with stunt driving
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 4:36PM EDT
A 17-year-old Leamington driver is facing a stunt driving charge after getting pulled over.
Essex County OPP officers were conducting speed enforcement patrol in Leamington on Thursday.
At about 9:40 a.m., police say a vehicle was stopped on Bevel Line after registering a speed in excess of 90 kilometres per hour over the posted 50 km/hr speed limit.
The youth's driver's licence has been seized and vehicle impounded under the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.
He will appear in a Leamington court charged with stunt driving.