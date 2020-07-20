Advertisement
Leamington road closes overnight following crash
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 8:58AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 8:59AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a Leamington road has reopened after being closed overnight due to a collision.
Police were called to Deer Run Road at Mersea Road 19 around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
The road was reopened around 5 a.m.
No word on injuries.