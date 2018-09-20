Leamington resident wins big at Caesars Windsor
Winning cheque at Caesars Windsor. (Courtesy Caesars Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:16PM EDT
A Leamington resident is now $1,044,822 richer after hitting a black-jack progressive table at Caesars Windsor.
Table games dealer Michelle Jubenville dealt the winning hand for Peter, who wasn't available for the picture.
“It feels wonderful to be a part of changing someone’s life,” Michelle added. “It’s unforgettable. I’ll have that $1,044,822 figure in my memory forever.”