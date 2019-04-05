

A 34-year-old Leamington man has been charged with cocaine trafficking after police say he was pulled over for speeding.

An Essex County OPP officer stopped a motor vehicle for speeding on Highway 3 in LaSalle on April 2 around 2:30 p.m.

Police say in speaking with the driver, the officer observed a quantity of cannabis readily available to the driver.

The driver was arrested and police say a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine and more than $2000 in currency.

The Leamington man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on April 29, 2019 charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The estimated street value of the seizure was approximately $5,000.

