Erie Shores HealthCare will no longer accept coins as parking payment.

As of July 1, the Leamington hospital will stop accepting loonies, toonies or other coins for parking.

Instead, those parking at the hospital will be able to pay by credit card or debit card.

In transitioning to the new payment structure, there will be temporary additional security beginning on July 1. The hospital says the security will help people navigate the new payment method.

Parking cards and tokens will still be accepted for St. Elizabeth Clinic patients and dialysis patients. The cards and tokens can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the business office from Monday to Friday.