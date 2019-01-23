

CTV Windsor





The Ontario government is releasing details of funding for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospitals.

Windsor Regional Hospital is getting $1,542,721 and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is receiving $771,345.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is receiving $1,810,203.

Erie Shores Healthcare is getting funding this year as well, coming to $336, 833.

The Ontario government recently announced funding to 128 hospitals across the province to upgrade, repair and maintain their facilities. The funding comes from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

“The health and safety of patients and families is a priority for our government,” said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent Leamington. “That’s why we must make the necessary investments in our hospitals now, to ensure our providers have the facilities they need to continue to provide excellent quality care to patients.”

Nichols said this funding will help ensure hospitals across Ontario are able to make the needed upgrades, improvements and maintenance so patients and families have access to reliable, quality care they expect and deserve.

Province wide, the government is investing $175 million in repairs and upgrades. Each local hospital and health service provider receiving the funds determines the use of those funds themselves under the new arrangement.

$125 million is allocated through an evidence-based process supported by the ministry’s Facility Condition Assessment Program. $50 million is allocated as an Exceptional Circumstance Project Grant to address urgent infrastructure projects through a business case process that is available to all public hospitals.

In 2018-2019, additional investments totalling $90 million are slated for 1,100 beds and spaces in hospitals, including over 640 new beds and spaces in at home and community care services.

This funding is focussed on urgent issues, including upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, heating and air conditioning systems, fire alarms and back-up generators.

“Our government is investing in essential health care projects to ensure the people of Ontario will have health care services they can depend on now and for future generations,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, Christine Elliott.