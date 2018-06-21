

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after police say he was travelling 70 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 3.

While conducting regular traffic enforcement, an OPP officer stopped a motor vehicle on Highway 3 in Windsor on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle was recorded going 130 km/hr in the posted 60 km/hr per hour zone.

Paul Smith-Bonnick, 26, of Leamington, has been charged with stunt driving and operating motor vehicle without insurance.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.