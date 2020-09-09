WINDSOR, ONT. -- More businesses in Leamington will have the opportunity to save when it comes to facade repairs or renovations.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, councillors approved to expand the Uptown Leamington Community Improvement Plan to surrounding areas.

“It always bodes well when you see tired buildings get refreshed,” says Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

The goal of the plan is to maintain and enhance building design within the BIA.

That has now been expanded to include another 137 properties around that area.

“The last few years we have used the limit,” MacDonald says. “We’ve gone the full $200,000.”

Some of the grants up for grabs include up to $15,000 for facade improvement or renovations.

One business owner has taken advantage of the CIP on a couple of occasions.

“We do own another business in the uptown core that we have utilized funds for that exterior as well,” says Lisa Bradt, owner of Cured Brewery.

Cured most recent grant came when she opened up the brewery two months ago, right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Extending it to other areas of the community is definitely a benefit. Small businesses are struggling constantly,” Bradt tells CTV Windsor.

The expansion could be the first of many to come for Leamington.

“Going west, going south, the waterfront. We feel the other regions that have small business need to have the ability to take part in this program,” says MacDonald.

The municipality hopes to have the amended CIP in place by early 2021.