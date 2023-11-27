Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault

A Windsor denturist has been convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 victims.

Court documents show the offences occurred between January 2013 and June 2017.

Mario Mouamer, 46, a Windsor denturist was convicted of sexual assault by Justice George King on Monday, Nov. 20.

Windsor police first laid a single charge of sexual assault back in 2017 — within one week, authorities say more victims came forward.

Mouamer was ultimately charged with 17 separate counts of sexual assault in December 2018.

In February 2020, the first two counts, for allegations against the same victim, were dismissed by the court.

At trial in 2020, the victims testified about unusual behavior during appointments for dentures.

One told the court Mouamer, “adjusted his penis (with both his hands) and then put it between the cheeks of my butt.”

A court order publication ban prevents the media from reporting any details which might identify a victim.

Justice King’s decision was an oral ruling and CTV News has been unable to acquire the reasons for the convictions.

Mouamer, who is not in custody, will have a date for a sentencing hearing selected on Dec. 1.

The Crown Attorney’s office in Windsor directed questions to the Superior Court.

A spokesperson with the court, says the two outstanding charges against Mouamer “will be dealt with” at sentencing.

CTV News reached out to Mouamer’s defence lawyer, Laura Joy, but did not hear back.