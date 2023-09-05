Late-night legend Jay Leno with special guest Arsenio Hall coming to Windsor

Legendary late-night talk show host Jay Leno is booked to visit Caesars Windsor with special guest Arsenio Hall this winter.

Leno and Hall take the Colosseum stage on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the top-rated The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Leno currently produces and hosts the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage. The show explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. Leno also hosts You Bet Your Life, a comedy game show that features strangers teaming up to answer trivia questions and win money.

When he’s not on television, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally, participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines.

Leno endured two major incidents over the past year. He had to undergoing surgery for serious burns after a garage fire in November 2022. In January 2023, Leno had a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.

Leno is the recipient of many honours, including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, a Harris Poll selection as the most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, the Patriot Award, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

Hall became a household name with the success of his Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show The Arsenio Hall Show. During his five-year run as executive producer, Arsenio provided a forum for cutting-edge comedy, politics, and the television debut of pop superstars. He recently enjoyed a return to his first love of stand-up comedy performing at venues across the country and released his current Netflix stand-up special Smart & Classy.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase presale tickets, available at 10am on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for Jay Leno. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.