LaSalle Vollmer Complex receives upgrades after grant funding
Government officials gathered together on Saturday to celebrate upgrades to LaSalle’s Vollmer Complex, thanks to a grant worth nearly $400,000.
According to a press release from the Town of LaSalle, municipal officials and Anthony Leardi, MPP for Essex, met at the Vollmer Complex on Saturday to celebrate the work being done on the facility.
The work was made possible by a $398,200 Community Building Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation received in 2021.
Because of the grant, repair work has already been done on the ice rink refrigeration system, 12 aging rooftop HVAC units and repairs to part of the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex roof.
“Sports are vital to a community. Having a safe, up-to-date facility where our young people can play sports is important, and I am very pleased to see these improvements being made to LaSalle's Vollmer Complex,” said Leardi in a statement.
The project is currently underway and will extend the life of LaSalle’s recreational facility.
The Vollmer Complex opened in 2008 and is LaSalle’s only recreational facility, offering “numerous activities, programs, and services to thousands of patrons annually.” Some of these offerings include hockey, figure skating, aquatics and is also the site for multiple tournaments each year.
“The receipt of this grant is important to our community,” said LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy. “This complex is a community hub that brings people together strengthening social bonds and civic pride. We sincerely thank the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their support of the Town of LaSalle.”
In addition, the facility serves as the town’s evacuation site in the event of an emergency.
The Ontario Trillium Fund has invested $209 million into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, according to the release.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
Officials across Eastern Canada set to begin assessing full scope of storm damage
After hammering Atlantic Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec, with Environment Canada saying the storm will continue to weaken as it tracks across southeastern Labrador and over the Labrador Sea.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
Ukraine mocks Russia's partial mobilization on Twitter
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday ridiculed Moscow’s partial mobilization to bolster its forces in Ukraine, posting on Twitter a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating and arresting men protesting the call-up.
Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
Kitchener
-
Another report of a Kitchener fight involving over a dozen youth
For the third time in less than two weeks, police in Waterloo region are investigating a large fight involving youth.
-
Three pedestrians taken to hospital following crash in Cambridge
Three pedestrians have been taken to hospital, one of whom officials say is suffering from life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Cambridge.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit and run early Sunday morning: OPP
Brant County OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run early Sunday morning on Muir Road North, located east of Woodstock.
London
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road have since been reopened.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit and run early Sunday morning: OPP
Brant County OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run early Sunday morning on Muir Road North, located east of Woodstock.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Iranian community demonstrates in support of protesters in Iran
Dozens gathered in solidarity at Barrie’s waterfront Saturday, joining protests around the world following the suspicious death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman.
-
OPP lay numerous charges as unsanctioned rally hits Wasaga Beach
Provincial police have laid numerous charges in Wasaga Beach as a major car rally is returning to the town this weekend.
-
Elementary students use outdoor toilets for weeks as school deals with water woes
Primrose Elementary School in Mulmur has been using portable toilets and trailer bathrooms since school began due to a lack of water pressure inside the facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
-
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in search of new home, needs it quick
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre says the Near North District School Board has told the group they can't operate out of West Ferris Secondary School anymore.
-
Officials across Eastern Canada set to begin assessing full scope of storm damage
After hammering Atlantic Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec, with Environment Canada saying the storm will continue to weaken as it tracks across southeastern Labrador and over the Labrador Sea.
Ottawa
-
One dead in small plane crash north of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon near the southern tip of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Hydro Ottawa workers travelling to Atlantic Canada to help with Fiona cleanup
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says employees from Hydro Ottawa will be travelling to Atlantic Canada to help reconnect electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents stricken by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot available to all adults in Ontario starting Monday
Adults in Ontario will be able to receive the bivalent booster dose, which specifically targets the Omicron variants, starting on Monday.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec officials visit storm-ravaged Magdalen Islands as Fiona moves inland
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Officials across Eastern Canada set to begin assessing full scope of storm damage
After hammering Atlantic Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec, with Environment Canada saying the storm will continue to weaken as it tracks across southeastern Labrador and over the Labrador Sea.
-
Hydro Ottawa workers travelling to Atlantic Canada to help with Fiona cleanup
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says employees from Hydro Ottawa will be travelling to Atlantic Canada to help reconnect electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents stricken by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Winnipeg
-
'We were pretty lucky': Winnipegger living in Halifax dealing with Fiona aftermath
As a Winnipegger living in Halifax, Justin Cross says he didn't know what to expect as post-tropical storm Fiona pummelled Atlantic Canada.
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Winnipeg police officer dies after child pornography charges laid against him
A police officer has died shortly after being charged with child pornography offences.
Calgary
-
Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11
The Lions also came out on the wrong side of the penalty tally. After last week’s thriller at McMahon Stadium included 215 yards in total penalties, B.C. was whistled for six penalties for 65 yards on Saturday. That included a critical major foul on Jordan Williams that gave Calgary good position near centre field before Philpot’s monster catch shortly before halftime.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
Fiona wreaks havoc with weekend flights to Atlantic Canada
Fiona is making it a challenging travel weekend for anyone heading to Atlantic Canada.
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
-
Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Former Whistler, Vancouver fire chief John McKearney receives national honour
After more than 40 years of service, former Vancouver and Whistler fire chief John McKearney has received one of the highest honours in his field.
-
Vancouver mayoral candidates debate how to make Chinatown, DTES safer
The increase in street crime and random violence that's currently plaguing Vancouver is particularly noticeable in Chinatown.
-
5 overdose deaths in 9 hours prompt police warning in Kelowna, B.C.
Five people died of overdoses in nine hours in Kelowna on Saturday, according to local police.